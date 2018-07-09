Where You’re Supposed to Be

For the past few weeks, I’ve had a concept rolling around in my head. Here it is.

If you’re feeling down, you’re living in the past.

If you’re anxious, you’re living in the future.

If you’re at peace, you’re living in the present.

This summer has been one of the most tiring in memory. Not that I’ve been working ridiculous hours or anything, although my days are pretty full. In addition to the pttrns.com site that I mentioned last time, I’m working on several exciting projects I look forward to sharing soon.

And I don’t know about you, but when I’m shipping things my mind goes into overdrive. I’m constantly needing to arrest my thoughts so I don’t think too far ahead at what could be. My mind spins a web of possible outcomes so vast it could be the plot in a Peter Cline novel.

And when I don’t have much going on, my mind digresses with lamentations over missed opportunities and past failures.

The best place for me to place my finite mental energy is on what’s going on now. I’m fortunate to have an amazing spouse and loyal friends to keep me in check.

Few things bring me back to the present like an absurd mid-morning text from one of my buddies or my wife’s eye roll when trying to tell jokes to my kids.

Exciting times we’re living in. I think we’re right where we’re supposed to be.