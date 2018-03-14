When Problems Start to Rhyme

The other night, I attended an event where the speaker, Red Maxwell, shared a turn of phrase that stuck with me.

When describing his experiences as a marketer leading up to his current role as CMO of AvidExchange, Red shared that the “problems you solve start to rhyme” after a while. This resonates with me. Let’s discuss.

Over time, the challenges we face as marketers and business people tend to fall into patterns. Once we recognize the corresponding sounds we can apply solutions and models we’ve successfully used before to solve similar problems.

Here’s a recent example. Last year we helped American Structural Concrete (ASC) rename, rebrand and reposition itself in the marketplace. The framework we implemented to make the project a success was largely built on a similar project several years ago for The Club at Stoney Creek. Granted, these two businesses are completely different. The nuances and complexities unique to each business had to be thought through but the approach wasn’t too different.

With experience, you learn how to tune into what people are saying (and not saying). You hear the rhyme and recall times you’ve solved these problems before in other areas. That’s why it’s important to take notes and reflect. You never know when you’ll need to recall those past experiences.

Most people don’t catch the rhyme because they never quiet themselves to listen.